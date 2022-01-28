LISTEN: Flume Unleashes Fresh New Remix of PinkPantheress’ “Noticed I cried”

After releasing a dreamy psychedelic teaser featuring Damon Albarn of Gorillaz earlier this month, Flume is starting his 2022 domination with an ambient remix of PinkPantheress‘ “Noticed I cried.” In typical Flume fashion, the remix steadily builds into something unique as layers of vocals and synths take center stage. Enjoy the laid-back listening experience and stream Flume’s latest remix below.

PinkPantheress – Noticed I cried (Flume Remix) | Stream

