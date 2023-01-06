Skrillex Drops New Single “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd

2023 might be the year of Skrillex domination and we’re here for it. After teasing new music on January 1st, Skrillex started off this week with a searing new single with Fred Again.. and Flowdan. Riding high from the success of his latest anthem, Skrillex is back with his next collaborative track, “Way Back.” This time teaming up with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Way Back” shows off his versatility and has us wondering what the rest of his highly-anticipated album will offer. Peep his new single below and stay tuned for more info on his upcoming album.

Skrillex, PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd- “Way Back”

