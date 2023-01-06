Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex Drops New Single “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd

Skrillex Drops New Single “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd

by Leave a Comment

2023 might be the year of Skrillex domination and we’re here for it. After teasing new music on January 1st, Skrillex started off this week with a searing new single with Fred Again.. and Flowdan. Riding high from the success of his latest anthem, Skrillex is back with his next collaborative track, “Way Back.” This time teaming up with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Way Back” shows off his versatility and has us wondering what the rest of his highly-anticipated album will offer. Peep his new single below and stay tuned for more info on his upcoming album.

Skrillex, PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd- “Way Back”

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Skrillex Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Skrillex Drops New Single “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend