LISTEN: NGHTMRE Unleashes Highly-Anticipated “UNSOUND” EP

After taking a long hiatus from releasing EPs, NGHTMRE is officially back with his highly-anticipated UNSOUND EP. A four-track compilation filled with collaborations and features that highlight artists Ray VolpeRosie DarlingRNSOMDavis, and Deadlyft, NGHTMRE’s UNSOUND EP delivers a melodic mix of feels and festival-ready bass anthems. Keep an eye out for more music from NGHTMRE as he prepares for his upcoming album and stream the UNSOUND EP below.  

NGHTMRE – UNSOUND EP | Stream

