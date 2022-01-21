LISTEN: NGHTMRE Unleashes Highly-Anticipated “UNSOUND” EP

After taking a long hiatus from releasing EPs, NGHTMRE is officially back with his highly-anticipated UNSOUND EP. A four-track compilation filled with collaborations and features that highlight artists Ray Volpe, Rosie Darling, RNSOM, Davis, and Deadlyft, NGHTMRE’s UNSOUND EP delivers a melodic mix of feels and festival-ready bass anthems. Keep an eye out for more music from NGHTMRE as he prepares for his upcoming album and stream the UNSOUND EP below.

