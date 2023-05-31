Kozmoz has been absolutely crushing it lately, releasing his genre-bending music amongst a growing list of decorated labels such as GudVibrations, Heaven Sent, and Subsidia (just to name a few). Now, the rising act returns with a high-profile official remix for NGHTMRE, which is also in collaboration with none other than Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ DIESEL. The result, as you’ll hear below, is nothing short of a hectic bass anthem that’s just as creatively produced as it is well-mixed. With a highly anticipated debut at Bootshaus in Cologne, Germany this July, Kozmoz is building up the excitement with this electrifying remix. Hear what we mean by streaming “Another Dose” below and stay on the lookout for more heat from both Kozmoz and Diesel this summer.

NGHTMRE – Another Dose (DIESEL & Kozmoz Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Kozmoz & DJ Diesel Unleash Massive Remix of NGHTMRE’s “Another Dose”