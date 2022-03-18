Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: NGHTMRE and SLANDER Unleash Their Epic Collaboration, ‘Fall Into Me’ feat. Dylan Matthew

NGHTMRE & SLANDER have had an absolute meteoric rise to fame. The three of them have become some of dance music’s most prominent & influential producers, however they seem to be barely scratching the surface. Their latest collaboration, “Fall Into Me”, releases as the lead single off of NGHTMRE’s highly anticipated debut album. Oozing with soft melodies & euphoric drops, all alongside the angelic vocals of Dylan Matthew, this track is just a taste of what we can expect to hear on the full NGHTMRE project. Just in case you missed it this track was also released via UNSOUND, which we can only imagine is NGHTMRE’s solo label similar to SLANDER’s Heaven Sent. No details on UNSOUND have emerged just yet, but we can expect big things from NGHTMRE. Keep it locked with the Run The Trap for full NGHTMRE album details as they drop. Until then stream “Fall Into Me” below!

NGHTMRE & SLANDER – Fall Into Me (feat. Dylan Matthew) | Stream

