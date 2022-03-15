Ultra Music Festival Is Next Week: Our Favorite Artists To See

Photo Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

After two years of waiting due to the pandemic, Ultra Music festival is finally just one week away. With the full lineup in front of us (minus one artist whose logo is still blurred) we can confidently say that this will be an incredible weekend.

There are the classics – Afrojack, Alesso, Carl Cox, Nicky Romero, KSHMR, Tiesto

There are the big names – Fisher, Alison Wonderland, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Slander, Zeds Dead

And then there are the hidden gems, like Infuze, Nic Fanciulli, Nitepunk, and more.

Of course, we could probably highlight everyone on this list, but that would defeat the purpose. So, if you already have your ticket to Ultra (they are currently sold out) you are in for a treat this year. Check out our list below of some of our favorites for you to catch

Some of RTT’s Top Artists To See (no particular order)

