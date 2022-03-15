Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Ultra Music Festival Is Next Week: Our Favorite Artists To See

Ultra Music Festival Is Next Week: Our Favorite Artists To See

by Leave a Comment

Photo Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

After two years of waiting due to the pandemic, Ultra Music festival is finally just one week away. With the full lineup in front of us (minus one artist whose logo is still blurred) we can confidently say that this will be an incredible weekend. 

There are the classics – Afrojack, Alesso, Carl Cox, Nicky Romero, KSHMR, Tiesto

There are the big names – Fisher, Alison Wonderland, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Slander, Zeds Dead

And then there are the hidden gems, like Infuze, Nic Fanciulli, Nitepunk, and more. 

Of course, we could probably highlight everyone on this list, but that would defeat the purpose. So, if you already have your ticket to Ultra (they are currently sold out) you are in for a treat this year. Check out our list below of some of our favorites for you to catch 

Some of RTT’s Top Artists To See (no particular order)

  1. Alison Wonderland 
  2. Carl Cox
  3. DJ Snake 
  4. Fisher
  5. Madeon
  6. John Summit 
  7. Jauz b2b NGHTMRE
  8. Infuze
  9. Nitepunk
  10. Dom Dolla
  11. Tchami
  12. Wax Motif
  13. Wavedash 
  14. Whethan 
  15. Slushii
Ultra Music Festival Is Next Week: Our Favorite Artists To See

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend