LISTEN: Knock2 & NGHTMRE Unleash Long-Awaited Collaboration “One Chance” feat. Marlhy

Some records truly need no introduction. At long last, Knock2 & NGHTMRE have come through with the official release of “Once Chance” featuring Marlhy. As you’ll hear below, the final version of the single is nothing short of a certified banger, with both act’s signature styles shining through from Knock2’s ferocious bass house leads to NGHTMRE’s iconic trap snare. It’s hard to believe we’ll find another track this summer that goes this hard and we fully expect this one to be making its rounds through the festival circuit all season long. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Knock2, NGHTMRE – One Chance

