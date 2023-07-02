Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Knock2 & NGHTMRE Announce Anticipated Collaboration "One Chance" Coming Soon

This past weekend, Knock2 posted on twitter teasing a new collaboration with one of the original curators of electronic trap music, NGHTMRE. The post was ambiguous and only included a phone number as well as a tag on NGHTMRE’s twitter handle. If you text the phone number and opt-in to Knock2’s text-drops, you can pre-save the song, entitled “One Chance”, on all streaming services.

The new song has been played out as an ID by NGHTMRE and Knock2 for the last six months, and it looks to be an absolute dinger of a collab. For a preview of the new track, check out this live performance from NGHTMRE’s NYE 2022 show at the Brooklyn Mirage where he brought out Knock2 on stage.

For any further news on the new track be sure to check back in here, and be sure to pre-save the song. Also be sure to check back for any updates on Knock2 and/or NGHTMRE’s other upcoming releases.

