Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Krewella Return With Genre-Bending ‘Never Been Hurt’ Single with BEAUZ

LISTEN: Krewella Return With Genre-Bending ‘Never Been Hurt’ Single with BEAUZ

by Leave a Comment

The Krewella ladies have officially returned, bursting back onto the scene with a genre-bending new single in ‘Never Been Hurt.’ Collaborating alongside Asian-American duo BEAUZ, the sisters come through with an intoxicating blend of pop and deep house, a clear departure from their traditionally hard-hitting sound. As expected, Krewella impress all over this track, but especially when it comes their vocal contributions; from the sultry lyrics to distorted chorus there’s not a moment on this record that’s not captivating. Stream ‘Never Been Hurt’ via Spotify below and join us in hoping this means more fresh Krewella tunes are coming in the near future.

Krewella & BEAUZ – Never Been Hurt | Stream

Krewella: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify
BEAUZ: Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

LISTEN: Krewella Return With Genre-Bending ‘Never Been Hurt’ Single with BEAUZ

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend