LISTEN: Isaac Palmer & BEAUZ Join Forces for Techno-Infused Take on “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” ft. Aina

At the young age of 23, Isaac Palmer continues to solidify his presence in the electronic music scene with the release of his debut hyper techno track, a bold and electrifying cover of Kylie Minogue’s iconic hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Teaming up with the prolific duo Beauz, who recently joined forces with Zedd and Maren Morris for the hit “Make You Say,” and featuring the enchanting vocals of AINA, this release has the potential to be one of the biggest of the year.

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” marks Isaac Palmer’s first foray into the techno realm. The track takes Kylie Minogue‘s smash single to new heights, infusing it with a darker, more underground feel. Pulsating notes, propulsive drums, and hypnotic vocal elements collectively propels the composition, making the listening experience both exhilarating and boundary-defying. Palmer’s distinctive touch, along with the talent of BEAUZ, brings a fresh perspective to the techno genre, showcasing both of their versatility and innovation.

“I started the idea for the song over in Europe last summer while I was playing shows. I thought it would be perfect to have a techno version of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ for my shows! Fast forward a few months later and sent the idea over to Beauz they loved it! We did a few different versions together and finally got the perfect one! Aina smashed out the vocals and then ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ was born. This is the hardest song I’ve ever released but I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!” Isaac Palmer

