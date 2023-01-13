Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: BEAUZ Unleash Captivating New “Crocodiles” Dance Collaboration with LODATO featuring Crooked Bangs

LISTEN: BEAUZ Unleash Captivating New “Crocodiles” Dance Collaboration with LODATO featuring Crooked Bangs

by Leave a Comment

Asian-American brother duo BEAUZ have been making waves throughout the dance music scene lately thanks to their unique sound and ever-evolving production prowess. The act’s latest release, “Crocodiles,” is but another testament to the group’s talents as we’re treated to a cleanly-produced pop/house collaboration with NYC-based producer LODATO featuring singer-songwriter Crooked Bangs. The impressive track arrives via Purple Fly, our favorite NFT-backed label – stream it below via Spotify and make sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

BEAUZ – Crocodiles | Stream

LISTEN: BEAUZ Unleash Captivating New “Crocodiles” Dance Collaboration with LODATO featuring Crooked Bangs

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend