LISTEN: BEAUZ Unleash Captivating New “Crocodiles” Dance Collaboration with LODATO featuring Crooked Bangs

Asian-American brother duo BEAUZ have been making waves throughout the dance music scene lately thanks to their unique sound and ever-evolving production prowess. The act’s latest release, “Crocodiles,” is but another testament to the group’s talents as we’re treated to a cleanly-produced pop/house collaboration with NYC-based producer LODATO featuring singer-songwriter Crooked Bangs. The impressive track arrives via Purple Fly, our favorite NFT-backed label – stream it below via Spotify and make sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

