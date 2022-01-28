LISTEN: Krewella Fuse Pop & DnB in New Album Single, “I’m Just A Monster Underneath, My Darling”

Krewella is gearing up for an absolutely massive 2022. Just the other week, the sisters announced their anticipated studio album The Body Never Lies is slated for release on March 4th. Fast forward to today, and we’re already receiving a new single off the record, this one titled “I’m Just A Monster Underneath, My Darling.” Seamlessly combining pop and drum & bass influences, Krewella deliver an interesting, forward-thinking heater that has us even more excited for the full album. The duo is quickly showing how much they’ve leveled up and expanded their signature sound in this new chapter and we’re totally here for it. Stream the tune via Spotify below.

