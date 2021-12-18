Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Krewella Unveil High-Octane New Hardstyle Single ‘No Control’ with MADGRRL

LISTEN: Krewella Unveil High-Octane New Hardstyle Single ‘No Control’ with MADGRRL

by Leave a Comment

Krewella impressed us this year after dropping their refreshing ‘Never Been Hurt‘ release with BEAUZ. Now, the sisters are back and switching things up drastically for their second single of the year in ‘No Control,’ a collaboration with LA-based startup MADGRLL. As you’ll hear below, the record is an in-your-face banger that goes hard AF from start to finish. The hardstyle and Melbourne bounce influenced collaboration really flexes the duo’s versatility and we can’t wait to hear what they have coming up for us in 2022. Stream ‘No Control’ below and read what Krewella has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

It’s been years since we’ve made a track like this – dipping into our career-long love of hardstyle and heavy bass music, we wrote and produced this song to articulate the burgeoning chaos we’ve been craving since having a lack of human contact and indulgent experiences during the pandemic. We tapped MADGRRL, whom we’ve known for almost 10 years, and has been making some of our favorite heavy dance tracks lately to help take this one to another level of wild.” – Krewella

Krewella – No Control | Stream

LISTEN: Krewella Unveil High-Octane New Hardstyle Single ‘No Control’ with MADGRRL

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend