LISTEN: Krewella Unveil High-Octane New Hardstyle Single ‘No Control’ with MADGRRL

Krewella impressed us this year after dropping their refreshing ‘Never Been Hurt‘ release with BEAUZ. Now, the sisters are back and switching things up drastically for their second single of the year in ‘No Control,’ a collaboration with LA-based startup MADGRLL. As you’ll hear below, the record is an in-your-face banger that goes hard AF from start to finish. The hardstyle and Melbourne bounce influenced collaboration really flexes the duo’s versatility and we can’t wait to hear what they have coming up for us in 2022. Stream ‘No Control’ below and read what Krewella has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“It’s been years since we’ve made a track like this – dipping into our career-long love of hardstyle and heavy bass music, we wrote and produced this song to articulate the burgeoning chaos we’ve been craving since having a lack of human contact and indulgent experiences during the pandemic. We tapped MADGRRL, whom we’ve known for almost 10 years, and has been making some of our favorite heavy dance tracks lately to help take this one to another level of wild.” – Krewella

