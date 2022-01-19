Krewella have made quite the name for themselves throughout their decorated career, but the two sisters are nowhere near done yet. The illustrious duo recently took to social media to announce their highly-anticipated upcoming album The Body Never Lies, slated for release on March 4th. The 10-track project coincides with their 2022 album-themed tour, which will feature Krewella’s new live show, along with DJ sets in select cities. We can’t wait to hear the duo’s new project, as they’ve become well-known for their hard hitting yet emotionally charged sound. The tour kicks off on April 01 – check out their announcement below and start getting hyped for the new album as well.

Krewella Announce Highly-Anticipated “The Body Never Lies” Album + Upcoming Tour