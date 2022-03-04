LISTEN: Krewella Unleash Their Highly-Anticipated Third Studio Album, “The Body Never Lies”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Photo: Olivia van Rye

After months of high anticipation, Krewella have finally delivered on their third studio album, The Body Never Lies. The 10-track project showcases the decorated duo at their very best, vividly illustrating just how far the Yousaf sisters come since the beginning of their illustrious careers. As you’ll hear below, each track packs that hard-hitting punch we’ve come to expect from Krewella, all while still showcasing vulnerability and emotion throughout. The album was inspired by the duo’s internal musings, from existential self-reflection to exploring their relationship as woman in a male-dominated society. This introspective influence is wildly apparent through the track listing and makes for quite the memorable listen. Stream the LP via Spotify below and be sure not to miss Krewella’s upcoming 2022 album-themed tour which covers 2+ months of live shows and DJ sets, hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Denver, and more.

Krewella – The Body Never Lies (Album) | Stream

