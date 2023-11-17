Deadbeats x Brownies & Lemonade’s Drum & Bass Partnership Keeps Rolling with Aktive’s “Know By Now” Heater

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Last week, Deadbeats and Brownies & Lemonade made the groundbreaking announcement that they’d be teaming up to release drum & bass records, in an effort to help propel the rising genre forward and showcase some of the best rising DnB producers in the scene. The announcement arrived with the partnership’s first single – DNMO & Bensley’s catchy “Interference” – and today we’re treated to another stellar drop. As you’ll hear below, London producer Aktive comes through marvelously on “Know By Now,” a captivating and well-produced heater that will have you coming back to the play button again and again. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and start getting stoked for more bangers from this exciting partnership throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.

