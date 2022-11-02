Audius Announces Autumn ’22 Discord Festival

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

The second annual Audius Autumn is right around the corner! This year, Audius, the largest decentralized music community and discovery platform for developers, artists and their fans, turned to its community to fill its stacked Discord festival lineup. Get ready to hear twenty-three unique performances from Audius all-stars from around the world this Friday, November 4 beginning at 8am PDT.

Audius Autumn ‘22 features performances from LookasGood Times AheadBuunshinLosco, Saint Punk, Slowpalace, & many more. Additionally, there will be three tastemaker showcases from bitbirdBrownies & Lemonade and Whitenoise Collective.

If you haven’t caught an Audius Discord Festival you can expect a huge gathering of like-minded music lovers all typing away while artists put forth their all – on your very own screen.

You can RSVP for Audius Autumn ‘22 HERE.

