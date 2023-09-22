Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Luis Crucet Debuts New Alias With A GTA FLIP

Producer Luis Crucet is here to introduce you to his new project “Crudanlu” and his debut track is the perfect intro. 

Good Times Ahead originally sent me the stems after hearing earlier versions of the song before it was released and [I] was really influenced to make my own rendition of it.”

The original track from GTA is an absolute vibe, there is no doubt, but this flip peers right into our soul, tugs at our heart strings, and sends us to a different dimension with it’s glitchy synths, crisp vocals, and impeccable mix down. 

Crudanlu is currently working on a live set in parallel with writing new music, so expect more to come from this rising star very soon

Good Times Ahead – Highway Lover (Crudanlu Remix) | Stream

Stream here

https://on.soundcloud.com/oRdcUBvoeQPi3g8MA
