Audius Makes Moves in the Metaverse with SoundStage.fm Acquisition

Audius, the largest decentralized music community and discovery platform for developers, artists and their fans, today announced its acquisition of virtual music experience platform SoundStage.fm. The move brings Audius into the rapidly expanding market of virtual concert performances and further establishes their presence in the growing music metaverse.

“At Audius, we are always excited to expand the ways that artists can interact with their most passionate fans,” said Audius CEO and co-founder, Roneil Rumburg. “SoundStage.fm has built one of the most compelling environments for artists and their fans to meet virtually and is a natural extension of what the Audius community is building. We’re excited for the artists that love Audius to connect with their fans in the SoundStage.fm metaverse.”

SoundStage.fm, a Barcelona-based company, was founded in 2019 by Ara Kevonian as a way for artists and fans to connect in newly imagined ways. The platform provides compelling interactive experiences for fans while unlocking new branding and monetization prospects for artists. Their SoundClubs™ fuse virtual and physical worlds in ways that preserve the human essence and magic of spectacle, while exposing a range of organic touch-points for interaction and transaction. SoundStage.fm’s virtual concerts allow fans to join via webcam and interact with both the audience and artist in a lifelike manner. The platform enables socialization through dancing and live reaction-based functions, and features cutting-edge spatial audio technology. Since its inception, the platform has seen notable artists like Firebeatz, Kill Paris, ill.Gates, and others take its virtual stage for intimate performances.

Watch Kill Paris perform in SoundStage.fm below.

