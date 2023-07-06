Audius Launches Sponsorship Program for Artists via SoundStage.fm

Audius has announced Concert Catalysts: the ultimate sponsorship program for artists on Audius via its recently acquired virtual experience platform, SoundStage.fm. The program is for artists within the Audius ecosystem who are looking to explore the world of virtual music events and grow their fanbase.

“We’re delighted to announce Concert Catalysts,” said SoundStage.fm CEO Ara Kevonian. “Virtual concerts have never been more exciting, and through this program, we’re going to reward artists who want to discover a range of awesome new possibilities that the SoundStage.fm platform opens up for them.”

SoundStage.fm is a next-generation virtual concerts platform aimed at musicians and producers who are looking for new and exciting ways to connect with fans. With SoundStage.fm, artists and fans can transcend physical limitations, immersing themselves in a state-of-the-art 3D venue to deliver electrifying performances that emulate the energy and grandeur of real-world shows.

The rewards and incentives for participating artists include:

$150 for performing live, providing an opportunity to showcase your talent on a virtual stage.

$15 for hosting a listening party, where artists can play music from the jukebox or share pre-recorded mixes.

$2 for each guest entering the SoundClub, with a maximum of 100 guests.

$1 for every RSVP received, up to a maximum of 100 RSVPs.

$10 for livestreaming the event to a social media page, up to three social media channels.

$150 if Audius and SoundStage.fm selects footage from your event for promotional purposes, offering additional exposure and rewards. So make sure to deliver an outstanding performance to earn more and gain extra exposure!

Concert Catalysts runs through August 15th, 2023. More info can be found here: https://www.soundstage.fm/concert-catalysts

