LISTEN: DNMO Unleashes Blistering, Must-Hear New Drum & Bass EP, “Speed of Light” via Deadbeats

DNMO’s artistic evolution has been a joy to watch over the years. Exploding onto the scene in 2016 with his memorable future bass-influenced production, it was clear back then that the United Kingdom producer had a natural knack for writing hits; and that ability has only aged like fine wine. Today the producer – born Aiden Morgan – is back with perhaps his most impressive effort yet: a stunning 4-track drum & bass EP, Speed Of Light. As you’ll hear below, each track on this thing is an absolute beauty; the production is simply stunning and catchy from front to back. If there’s anyone that’ll be responsible for popularizing DnB more in the American mainstream, DNMO is on the top of that list. Stream the Deadbeats project below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

