LISTEN: Black Carl! & Saka Unleash Forward-Thinking “Rush Hour” EP via Deadbeats

Deadbeats has gradually become one of our favorite go-to labels over the years, as the Zeds Dead outfit always seems to bring fresh releases that are both innovative and just plain fun. This time around is no exception as we’re treated to an exciting new EP courtesy of Black Carl! & Saka. The two come through with an exceptional four-track Rush Hour EP that takes listeners through a variety of genres and influences. It’s clear that the chemistry between these guys in the studio is top notch and we’re pumped to hear where they decide to take things next. Stream the project via Spotify below and be sure to catch the two on tour as they embark on a 30+ date headlining tour this Fall.

Black Carl! & Saka – Rush Hour EP | Stream

Categories

