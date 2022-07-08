JAWNS Drops New Groundshaking EP “Last Resort”

Following the release of his fresh single, “Body Breaker,” JAWNS has released the other songs from his Last Resort EP.

Out now and Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats imprint – the 3-track EP – is a non-stop barrage of aggressive trap music that JAWNS has become synonymous with.

The EP is expertly produced yet sounds almost industrial at times giving the whole 3-track ep a much more carnal feel than you should get in just 3 songs. Absolutely feral production at its finest.

This one isn’t for the faint of heart.

JAWNS – Last Resort | Stream

