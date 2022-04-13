Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Zeds Dead And Blunts & Blondes Get Personal On Heavy New Collaboration, ‘Think Of You’

The latest single off Blunts & Blondes upcoming debut album has finally arrived; “Think Of You”, produced alongside Zeds Dead, explores new levels of bass music – pushing the boundaries on what this genre is capable of. Over the past few years the young Floridian producer has amassed a large cult following, even gaining the continuous support of Zeds Dead themselves. “Think Of You” has been in both artists’ rotation since summer of last year, so this release is a long time coming, but definitely worth the wait! Blunts & Blondes’ debut album, Story Of A Stoner, is even set to release later this year via the Deadbeats label. Blunts & Blondes has come into his own as a producer and we could not be more excited for what is to come. Stream “Think Of You” below, and be sure to check back here for more album info!

