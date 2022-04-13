LISTEN: Zeds Dead And Blunts & Blondes Get Personal On Heavy New Collaboration, ‘Think Of You’

The latest single off Blunts & Blondes upcoming debut album has finally arrived; “Think Of You”, produced alongside Zeds Dead, explores new levels of bass music – pushing the boundaries on what this genre is capable of. Over the past few years the young Floridian producer has amassed a large cult following, even gaining the continuous support of Zeds Dead themselves. “Think Of You” has been in both artists’ rotation since summer of last year, so this release is a long time coming, but definitely worth the wait! Blunts & Blondes’ debut album, Story Of A Stoner, is even set to release later this year via the Deadbeats label. Blunts & Blondes has come into his own as a producer and we could not be more excited for what is to come. Stream “Think Of You” below, and be sure to check back here for more album info!

Zeds Dead, Blunts & Blondes – Think Of You | Stream

