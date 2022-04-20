Blunts & Blondes‘ debut album is finally here! Story Of A Stoner is a 13-track collection infusing hip-hop and dubstep in ways we have never heard before. A more hip-hop leaning project backboned in dubstep production, Blunts & Blondes continues to garner attention across the EDM community. Finding his love for music & production in Tampa, Blunts & Blondes secured the resident DJ spot at the Ritz Ybor, which led to playing for a variety of audiences while he cultivated his signature sound. Fast forward a couple years later B&B finds himself headlining his own shows nationwide & direct supporting iconic acts like Zeds Dead & Excision. Story Of A Stoner takes the listener on a sonic journey. Blunts & Blondes brings us into his world where dubstep & hip-hop coexist. Working alongside notable hip-hop artists like COTIS, Smokepurpp, & Yung Pinch have pushed this album to new heights. Stream the full album below and happy 4/20!

Blunts & Blondes – Story Of A Stoner | Stream

LISTEN: Blunts & Blondes Invites Us Into His World With The Release Of His Debut Album, ‘Story Of A Stoner’