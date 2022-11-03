LISTEN: VinDon Delivers Cinematic New Music Video for “Demnuhbad” Drum & Bass Single

Rising Jamaican superstar VinDon has been making noise in the EDM scene thanks to his one-of-a-kind style as an artist. Having debuted his project only years ago, VinDon has already garnered 15 million streams and continues to spread his influence. Building on his momentum, VinDon has unleashed his latest effort “Demnuhbad” with decorated producer Vosai. As you’ll hear below, this tune is nothing short of a drum & bass anthem, pack to the brim with energy and powerful drums. Speaking on the inspiration behind the track VinDon shares, “I wrote the song while reflecting on my ascent in the music industry so far and realizing that I’m just getting started. It comes from a place of being fully aware of your capabilities and the readiness to maximize your potential in any given situation.” Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

VinDon – Demnuhbad | Music Video

