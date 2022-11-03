Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: VinDon Delivers Cinematic New Music Video for “Demnuhbad” Drum & Bass Single

LISTEN: VinDon Delivers Cinematic New Music Video for “Demnuhbad” Drum & Bass Single

by Leave a Comment

Rising Jamaican superstar VinDon has been making noise in the EDM scene thanks to his one-of-a-kind style as an artist. Having debuted his project only years ago, VinDon has already garnered 15 million streams and continues to spread his influence. Building on his momentum, VinDon has unleashed his latest effort “Demnuhbad” with decorated producer Vosai. As you’ll hear below, this tune is nothing short of a drum & bass anthem, pack to the brim with energy and powerful drums. Speaking on the inspiration behind the track VinDon shares, “I wrote the song while reflecting on my ascent in the music industry so far and realizing that I’m just getting started. It comes from a place of being fully aware of your capabilities and the readiness to maximize your potential in any given situation.” Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

VinDon – Demnuhbad | Music Video

LISTEN: VinDon Delivers Cinematic New Music Video for “Demnuhbad” Drum & Bass Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend