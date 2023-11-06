Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade has finally unveiled his anticipated REDUX 006 EP, a collection of seven compelling house tunes that epitomize the Chicago act’s distinctive musical style. As you’ll hear below, the project kicks off with “Brighter,” a collaboration with Emmit Fenn which sets a captivating tone with its dramatic flair, cinematic melodies, and resonant synths. Following that is “About Us,” where Kaskade infuses his signature deep house grooves with garage-inspired elements. “Turn You Up,” a collaboration with Winn Winn, introduces spoken-word vocals layered over a deep production style, setting the stage for the EP’s crowd-pleaser, “On My Way.” As you’ll see – if you haven’t already – this project is packed with versatile and catchy production that we’re absolutely loving. REDUX has long been a favorite among Kaskade’s fans, and its sixth iteration reaffirms his commitment to keeping dancefloors ablaze worldwide for years to come. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify below and be sure to catch Kaskade when he plays at a city near you.

Kaskade – REDUX 006 | Stream

LISTEN: Kaskade Delivers 7 Organic Deep House Records via Sixth “REDUX” EP Installment