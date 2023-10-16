LISTEN: Kaskade Launches “REDUX 006” EP Rollout w/ Intoxicating Deep House Heater “Save Me” feat. Lauren L’aimant

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Kaskade is back better than ever, making a triumphant return with his latest single “Save Me” featuring Lauren L’aimant. Taken from the act’s upcoming REDUX 006 EP, the track marks the dance music icon’s first release in over two years, following the 2021 drop of the REDUX 005 EP. Embodying Kaskade’s signature REDUX style, “Save Me” showcases euphonious melodies and ethereal vocals. The track is a harmonious blend of hypnotic refrains, tribal-infused instrumentals, and a rolling bassline, highlighting Kaskade’s distinctive production flair and Lauren’s velvety voice. Serving as the EP’s captivating lead, the song sets the stage for an exhilarating musical journey across the seven-track collection. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

