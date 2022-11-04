Dance music heavyweight Kaskade has returned with a new release in “Dance With Me,” a collaboration with talented Dutch newcomer Justus. As you’ll hear below, the two acts hold nothing back in delivering a massive, hard dance heater; everything about this track feels tailor-made for being blasted at the club or festival main stage. The cinematic, euphoric breakdown is also a stellar element of this track that will get you coming back to it again and again. Hear what we mean by streaming “Dance With Me” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Kaskade, Justus – Dance With Me | Stream

LISTEN: Kaskade & Justus Go Hard Dance in Captivating “Dance With Me” Collaboration