Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: FuntCase Finally Unleashes The Heavy Music Video For ‘Flames (feat. Dia Frampton)’

WATCH: FuntCase Finally Unleashes The Heavy Music Video For ‘Flames (feat. Dia Frampton)’

by Leave a Comment

Maintaining relevance throughout a ten year career is hard for any artist to do, however Circus Records legend FuntCase, has not missed a beat. Continually evolving his sound FuntCase has grown stronger each year, and has built quite the fanbase. Dia Frampton also has quite the following; a platinum selling vocalist, Dia has been featured on tracks from Kaskade, to M83, to Jason Ross. These two talented musicians have created a track that feels so beautifully devastating we just can’t get enough of it. The music video, which is FINALLY OUT NOW, perfectly captures the haunting aura of feeling alive in moments of despair. Enthralling vocals over a soft yet heavy production FuntCase and Dia have found something special in “Flames”. Check out the video below!

FuntCase; Dia Frampton – Flames | Stream

WATCH: FuntCase Finally Unleashes The Heavy Music Video For ‘Flames (feat. Dia Frampton)’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend