WATCH: FuntCase Finally Unleashes The Heavy Music Video For ‘Flames (feat. Dia Frampton)’

Maintaining relevance throughout a ten year career is hard for any artist to do, however Circus Records legend FuntCase, has not missed a beat. Continually evolving his sound FuntCase has grown stronger each year, and has built quite the fanbase. Dia Frampton also has quite the following; a platinum selling vocalist, Dia has been featured on tracks from Kaskade, to M83, to Jason Ross. These two talented musicians have created a track that feels so beautifully devastating we just can’t get enough of it. The music video, which is FINALLY OUT NOW, perfectly captures the haunting aura of feeling alive in moments of despair. Enthralling vocals over a soft yet heavy production FuntCase and Dia have found something special in “Flames”. Check out the video below!

FuntCase; Dia Frampton – Flames | Stream

