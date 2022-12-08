Kaskade and deadmau5 Talk Music Production and Kx5 on Beatsource’s ‘The 20’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

As they gear up for their massive performance at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum this Saturday, December 10, deadmau5 and Kaskade took time out of their busy schedules to sit down with DJ Spider and Jonas Tempel on Beatsource’s ‘The 20’ podcast. The duo stopped by the studio to talk music production, open-format DJs, and groundbreaking Kx5 project.

In the rare interview, Kaskade and DJ Spider reminisce on Miami’s Winter Music Conference, specifically when DJ Spider won a contest to play at the event. While recalling the life-changing moment, DJ Spider finds out that Kaskade actually witnessed his upstart performance. See for yourself below…

The full episode of Beatsource’s ‘The 20’ with Kx5 premieres on Friday, December 9 at 8am PST. You can stream it wherever you find your podcasts: https://btsrc.dj/The20Podcast

