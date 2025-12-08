Electric Forest Announces 2026 Lineup ft. GRiZ ILLENIUM, ISOxo, and More

As Winter looms across most of the country and many of us prepare to hibernate for a few months (or in some cases already digging ourselves out of the snow) we start looking for things to look forward to. It’s our own midwest survival method. So as music festival lineups for the summer start to show up, we close our eyes and pretend we are soaking up the sun at one of our favorite festivals instead of making sure we have enough long underwear to make it through the winter.

Electric Forest is doing their part by unveiling the initial lineup for the 2026 edition of the festival and it’s packed with heavy hitters and some returning forest veterans.

Michigan native GRiZ will be making his highly anticipated return to Electric Forest after completing his hiatus with two scheduled sets (And if I was a betting man I would bet that he does at least one more somewhere). He joins Illenium and Excision at the top of the lineup, everyone bringing their own style of Bass to the forest.

As you make your way through the lineup more and more highlights start appearing to round out the eclectic lineup. Names like Passion Pit, Swimming Paul, Wilkinson, and the legendary KASKADE. What a fantastic set of four names to show the variety that Electric Forest tries to bring year after year.

Forest is much more than just a festival to so many people. It’s a second home. It’s a release. It’s a truly safe space for self expression for anyone that welcomes it into their lives. Every single year I have attended I am reminded of why I love this music festival, and I think you will too, if you give it the chance.

Check out the full lineup below

**Ticket Info**

