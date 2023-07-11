Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Ducktail & Kristal Oliver Are 'Over' It in Their Zealously Electrifying Future Bass Debut 

For his debut single, Over, the NYC native, Ducktail, took future bass to unchartered territory by pushing the sonic envelope through anthemic electro-pop crescendos and EDM elements that pay homage to nostalgia as the groove-oriented progressions embrace the future of the genre with a vice-like grip. 

The collaborative effort with the platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated artist, Kristal Oliver, has infatuated audiences such as Billboard producers and industry icons including Pete Tong alike. By knowing the fundamental components of an exhilarating feel-good electronic cut and sharpening the elements into a hit with honed hooks, Ducktail delivered one of the most promising debut singles of 2023. 

With just enough ambiguity in the lyricism, which celebrates the limitless possibilities that follow necessary endings, audiences can easily attach their own meaning to the single which was created to mark the end of the artist and producer’s career on Wall Street.

