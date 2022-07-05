LISTEN: Slushii & Pauline Herr Unite for Summer Anthem ‘Pick Yourself Up’

Slushii and Pauline Herr are the ultimate dream team on their new collaboration, ‘Pick Yourself Up.’ The latest single from “A Slushii Summer,” the song fuses Slushii’s dynamic Future Bass production with Pauline Herr’s euphoric vocals. A bright and addictive single, ‘Pick Yourself Up’ is perfect for summertime fun. Add this one to your latest summer playlist, and keep an eye out for more new music from Slushii as he continues to release a new single every Friday until September 23rd. Listen now.

Slushii & Pauline Herr – Pick Yourself Up | Stream

