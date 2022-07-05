Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Slushii & Pauline Herr Unite for Summer Anthem ‘Pick Yourself Up’

LISTEN: Slushii & Pauline Herr Unite for Summer Anthem ‘Pick Yourself Up’

by Leave a Comment

Slushii and Pauline Herr are the ultimate dream team on their new collaboration, ‘Pick Yourself Up.’ The latest single from “A Slushii Summer,” the song fuses Slushii’s dynamic Future Bass production with Pauline Herr’s euphoric vocals.  A bright and addictive single, ‘Pick Yourself Up’ is perfect for summertime fun. Add this one to your latest summer playlist, and keep an eye out for more new music from Slushii as he continues to release a new single every Friday until September 23rd. Listen now.

Slushii & Pauline Herr – Pick Yourself Up | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Slushii Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Pauline Herr Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Slushii & Pauline Herr Unite for Summer Anthem ‘Pick Yourself Up’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend