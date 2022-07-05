Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: SLUMBERJACK Releases Distillation Mix – Vol 7

SLUMBERJACK‘s Distillation Mix Series has always been a fantastic place to hear what this next-level Australian duo is listening to. It’s packed with new tunes from themselves and from other producers.

The new mix is about an hour long and as expected takes you through a journey of future bass, trap, drum & bass, and even a kick-ass house section. Sneaking in “Gasolina” still hits in 2022 by the way. Check out the full mix below.

SLUMBERJACK – DISTILLATION MIX – Vol 7

