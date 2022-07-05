SLUMBERJACK‘s Distillation Mix Series has always been a fantastic place to hear what this next-level Australian duo is listening to. It’s packed with new tunes from themselves and from other producers.

The new mix is about an hour long and as expected takes you through a journey of future bass, trap, drum & bass, and even a kick-ass house section. Sneaking in “Gasolina” still hits in 2022 by the way. Check out the full mix below.

SLUMBERJACK – DISTILLATION MIX – Vol 7

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About SLUMBERJACK Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

LISTEN: SLUMBERJACK Releases Distillation Mix – Vol 7