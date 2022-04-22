Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: GhostDragon Drops Enchanting Debut Album ‘Could’ve Been Us’

From Berklee College of Music to opening sets for Illenium, GhostDragon is a well-studied dance music act on the rise. At the heels of his well-received 2021 EP Strangers Again, the blossoming artist returns with his 9-track debut album Could’ve Been Us.

A future-forward blend of shimmering bass and moody electro-pop, Could’ve Been Us is as emotionally sound as it is musically. The atmospheric, indie-dance debut is a collaborative success boasting a slurry of features from acts like lullaboy, Daye, GLNNA, and Ashley Alisha. The tracks flow seamlessly from one to the next prompting a wholly immersive experience defined by the sum of its many moving parts. A tender genesis album from GhostDragon, Could’ve Been Us is musical poetry.

GhostDragon – Could’ve Been Us | Stream

