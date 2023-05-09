Pulse Events & Yellow Claw Announce ‘I Love U’ Day Show At Avant Gardner

Pulse Events is proud to present Dutch duo Yellow Claw as they return to New York City for a unique show on May 20 – ‘I Love U’ Day, also known as Asian Valentine’s Day, at legendary, leading venue Avant Gardner. Supporting them will be hardtrap pioneer SAYMYNAME and Taiwanese DJ/producer JVNA.

Inspired by Valentine’s Day culture in Asia, May 20 is written out 520 and when those numbers are pronounced in Chinese, they sound similar to “I love you”.

Nils Rondhuis and Jim Taihuttu have captivated dance music lovers for more than a decade with their riveting mix of genres including elements from trap, bass, dubstep, hardstyle and hip-hop. Their debut studio album Blood For Mercy landed No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Music albums chart and their tracks ‘DJ Turn It Up’, ‘Till It Hurts’ and ‘Shotgun’ are timeless classics. With those successes and many more, Yellow Claw has amassed a huge following.

Supporting acts SAYMYNAME, a pioneer of the hardtrap genre fusing hardstyle and trap, and rising Taiwanese-American DJ/producer JVNA with her heart-pounding and melodic beats, are set to wow the masses. Please follow Pulse Events @1pulseevents for the event information and more future events. Stay tuned for more artists to be announced.

Avant Gardner is the quintessential Brooklyn warehouse venue, that’s anything but. A massive and soaring space, its exposed beams and brick walls evoke a familiar industrial aesthetic while containing boundless possibilities for transforming the space. An array of moving lights shine down from high in the ceiling, while a two-level platform gives a viewpoint over The Great Hall’s enormous dance floor. This is where Yellow Claw and Co. will take the stage. Expect massive production for this special event and a few other surprises.

For tickets, click here.

