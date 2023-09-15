Last month when JVNA unveiled her “Play With You” single as a preview for her upcoming studio album of the same title, it became clear that the versatile American-Taiwanese artist was embarking on a transformative new chapter in her career. Now, this evolution has fully crystalized thanks to the official release of Play With You, an 11-track project that’s stunning from front to back. Aside from the stunning production quality, we also find JVNA showcasing a previously unseen facet of herself—a persona reminiscent of a seductive, siren-like anime character with a touch of darkness, beckoning the listener into her world. As you’ll hear below, this album draws from a wide-range of eclectic influences – yet everything sounds cohesive and packaged together under JVNA’s unique and beloved style. Hear what we mean by streaming the LP via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

JVNA – Play With You | Stream

LISTEN: JVNA Delivers Stunning & Highly-Anticipated New Studio Album, “Play With You”