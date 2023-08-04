JVNA is back with her latest release in “Play With You,” a captivating new record that embodies female empowerment. This single also serves as the lead off her upcoming studio album (titled Play With You, which she is also announcing today), and showcases a significant evolution in JVNA’s musical style compared to her previous work. In “Play With You,” JVNA conveys a powerful message of taking control and asserting her presence. Her versatile vocals, ranging from spoken word rap to breathy singing, blend seamlessly with the melodic basslines and intense, cutting-edge synths in the drop. This combination propels JVNA closer to a formidable antagonist rather than the melancholic figure of her past. All that being said, the track is also catchy as hell and and sounds tailor-made for the dancefloor and festival mainstage. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

JVNA – Play With You | Stream

“Visually, I pictured this song being about a cunning anime demon girl in a video game seducing her enemies and killing them at the end. But this song’s message is really about being in charge of your own fate and winning the game of life itself throughout its challenges. Sort of like you’re the game master behind everything pulling the strings. I often face a lot of issues, and I feel like it’s constantly a boys club. I talk about overthrowing the patriarchy in this song with the lyrics – ‘the boys think that I’m here for company, but I’m conducting all the symphonies. I’m the final boss that’s gonna tear them down‘” – JVNA



LISTEN: JVNA Announces New Album “Play With You,” Unleashing Empowering Lead Single