LISTEN: RayRay & JVNA Join Forces in Stunning New Bilingual Collaboration, “Butterfly”

RayRay and JVNA are two fast-rising producers you need to become familiar with if you’re not already. Recently the two talented artists treated fans to an uplifting new collaboration in “Butterfly,” a single off RayRay’s upcoming debut album. As you’ll hear below, the record showcases both act’s talents perfectly, from JVNA’s and RayRay’s dreamy singing performances to their future bass and melodic trap production skills. We’re loving the bilingual element to this track as well – hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

RayRay, JVNA – Butterfly | Stream

“One of my favorite songs on the album. It’s definitely a unique combination between me and JVNA. I’ve wanted to work with her for a very long time. She is such an inspiring person. It’s very interesting and fun to blend her airy music sound with my hard trap elements together. We started making this song in July 2021 last year and actually came up with the vocals first. Be strong and brave, and eventually, you will be like a butterfly emerging from the cocoon. This is also the experience we have been learning as artists. Life isn’t a bed of roses, and there are a lot of obstacles. However, as long as you pull it through, you will become a beautiful butterfly. It’s also a tribute to our friends and fans in Taiwan and Asia.” – RayRay

“I wrote ‘Butterfly‘ with RayRay wanting to write a track that felt empowering to both of us. As female producers/DJs we’ve bonded over our experiences of being in a male-dominated industry and the feeling of needing to prove ourselves constantly. This song is about taking a leap of faith in pursuing our dreams, becoming the person we want to become, and succeeding in our goals. When RayRay and I initially met, we clicked instantly. She is one of the few friends I have in the industry to whom I can relate and talk about the similar struggles and experiences we have in our work field.” – JVNA

