Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Yellow Claw Link with K-Pop Sensation Sorn on Latest Vocal Bass Heater, “Cold Like Snow”

LISTEN: Yellow Claw Link with K-Pop Sensation Sorn on Latest Vocal Bass Heater, “Cold Like Snow”

by Leave a Comment

Yellow Claw are back in a big way once again, this time teaming up with the talented K-pop singer Sorn for their newest vocal bass track, “Cold Like Snow.” Released under Yellow Claw’s renowned label, Barong Family, this captivating record showcases Sorn’s haunting vocals in a cinematic opening that gradually builds into an explosive drop. The track features cascading synths and mesmerizing basslines that undulate with intensity. Despite Yellow Claw’s trademark heavy sound, the lyrics add a delicate touch, elevating “Cold Like Snow” beyond the realm of a typical crowd-pleaser. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to read what the artists themselves have to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Yellow Claw – Cold Like Snow | Stream

After our first studio session in a hotel in Singapore, we invited Sorn over to Bali to work on the music some more. She came over and brought snacks. It was then, and there we knew we had a true friendship going on.” – Yellow Claw

This project is very exciting for me because I never imagined I would get the opportunity to work with world-renowned producers/DJs like Jim and Nils. We started off spontaneously recording a demo in a hotel room in Singapore, then I flew over to Bali to finish the song, and before I knew it, we were performing on the main stage at a festival in my hometown in Thailand and then at Marquee Singapore, which was my first club performance. I never thought I’d be able to be a part of such amazing opportunities, and I’ve learned so much working with the guys. I really hope my fans will enjoy this track that myself and the guys made together.” – Sorn

LISTEN: Yellow Claw Link with K-Pop Sensation Sorn on Latest Vocal Bass Heater, “Cold Like Snow”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend