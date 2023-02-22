In a short amount of time, Matroda has proven to be one of the most exciting and innovative house producers in the game. The Croatian-born artist has been on an absolute tear in the past few years, and his hot streak is clearly still intact in 2023 thanks to his latest single, “Can’t Fight The Feeling.” As you’ll hear below we’re treated to an absolute heater of a record; from Matroda’s signature piano progressions to the thumping percussion-fueled bassline, this track is a dancefloor anthem. Stream the Terminal Underground release below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Matroda – Can’t Fight The Feeling | Stream

LISTEN: Matroda Unleashes Vibrant “Can’t Fight The Feeling” Must-Hear House Heater