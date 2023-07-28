Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Matroda Delivers Uplifting New House Heater “In the Air” via Terminal Underground

Few names in the realm of house music command as much respect and admiration as Matroda. In a short amount of time, the Croatian producer has proven that he possesses an insatiable creative spirit, as well as an innate understanding of what it takes to make quality dance & club music. With that said, his latest release “In The Air,” out everywhere today, stands as a true testament to these claims and we’re loving everything this new track has to offer.

Released on his own label, Terminal Underground, “In The Air” is nothing short of a house anthem that takes listeners on an extraordinary sonic journey. Matroda’s signature keyboard-driven progressions blend harmoniously with classic house sounds and a pulsating bassline, crafting a mesmerizing tapestry of rhythm and melody. To add a touch of complexity, the track features an uplifting vocal that exudes warmth and emotional depth, elevating it to new heights. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Matroda – In the Air

