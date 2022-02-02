LISTEN: Matroda Celebrates Upcoming Tour By Dropping Captivating House Banger, ‘Come With Me’ featuring Rhiannon Roze

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

In a short amount of time, Matroda has proven to be one of the most prolific and exciting acts in the house music scene. Each release seems to be more catchy, creative, and club-ready than the last, and this time around is no different with his latest release via Terminal Underground. As you’ll hear below, ‘Come With Me’ is nothing short of a thumping house banger, and Rhiannon Roze’s vocal duties just add to the unique flare and energy of the already fun record. The record arrives right before Matroda is set to kick off his upcoming tour; we’ve listed all the dates below and highly recommend you catch this talented artist in a city near you. In the meantime, turn up your speakers and stream ‘Come With Me’ via Spotify below.

MATRODA – WINTER & SPRING TOUR 2022

FEB 3 VIVID MUSIC HALL, GAINESVILLE, FL – NEW DATE

FEB 5  POSTS BEER GARDEN, TALLAHASSEE, FL – NEW DATE

FEB 18 ILLFEST MUSIC & ART FESTIVAL / AUSTIN, TX  

FEB 19 TREEHOUSE / MIAMI, FL 

FEB 25 SOMEWHERE NOWHERE NYC / NEW YORK, NY 

FEB 26 NOIR, TORONTO, ON 

FEB 27 EDC MEXICO, MEXICO CITY, MX

MAR 4 FARMERS PUBLIC MARKET / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

MAR 5 THE FRUIT / DURHAM, NC

MAR 11 CELEBRITIES NIGHTCLUB / VANCOUVER, BC

MARCH 12 HALCYON, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 

MAR 17 COMMONWEALTH BAR & STAGE / CALGARY,AB

MAR 18 THE CHVRCH OF JOHN / EDMONTON, AB

MAR 19 QC SOCIAL LOUNGE / CHARLOTTE, NC

MAR 25 BEYOND WONDERLAND / SAN BERNARDINO, CA

MAR 26 CROWN ROOM, St. LOUIS, MO  

APR 2 ACADEMY, LOS ANGELES, CA

