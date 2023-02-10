LISTEN: Dubdogz Joins Forces with Maxximal and MC Hollywood for “Oi Oi Oi”

Brazil’s fastest-rising production duo Dubdogz continues their recent release streak with their latest crowd-pleasing anthem, “Oi Oi Oi.” Joining forces with two other major players in the Brazilian dance music scene, Maxximal and MC Hollywood, Dubdogz injects their trademark bouncy Brazilian Bass sound into a New Wave classic: “Psycho Killer.” An ode to Talking Heads’ transformative ‘77 record, “Oi Oi Oi” blends the old with the new to deliver the producers’ most anticipated single yet.

Dubdogz has wasted no time since kicking off the new year. January saw them return to Smash The House with “Mission Impossible,” and their home imprint Spinnin’ Records with “I Don’t Mind (feat. Selva),” a sultry collaboration with VINAI and Malou. Since breaking into the scene in 2016, the duo has gained a reputation for being one of the hardest-working rising acts in the Brazilian electronic music scene. Their unwavering charisma and knack for crafting irrefutably infectious dancefloor anthems have landed them slots at some of the world’s most coveted festivals, including Tomorrowland Belgium, EDC Orlando & Mexico, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza, EDC Mexico, Tomorrowland Brazil, XXXperience, Electric Zoo, and Ultra Brazil. With “Oi Oi Oi,” the duo returns to Latin America’s leading electronic music label, HUB Records, which has hosted records from the likes of Alok, FTampa, Felguk, and many more.

Speaking on the track, Dubdogz said: “We’ve played this track practically in every show. It is one of the most awaited songs and the crowd responds very well to it. Sing along, dance. It is one of our main songs these days and, even for that reason, we can’t wait to officially release it!”

