LISTEN: Skrillex Unleashes Highly-Anticipated 5th Single of 2023, “XENA” feat. Nai Barghouti

It’s February 2nd, 2023 – and we are deeper into Skrillex Season than we have been the last three years combined. And it seems that the wait has been more than worth it. After a slew of releases already, it looks like we are finally getting our hands on the hard-hitting “XENA.” If you’ve been listening to any leaks or Skrillex sets you will no doubt recognize this absolute weapon of a track. It’s packed with Skrill’s high octane tribal sounding drums he’s been fond of lately, with a drop that will nno doubt be intertwined seamlessly into his sets.

Bring on the Skrillex season. We’re ready.

Skrillex – XENA | Stream

[Photo Credit: Marilyn Hue]

