Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Knock2 Turns Up The Heat With Sophomore EP ‘ROOM202’

LISTEN: Knock2 Turns Up The Heat With Sophomore EP ‘ROOM202’

by Leave a Comment

If you’ve been looking for an artist with the drive to change the shape of dance music, look no further than Knock2. His infamous Brownies and Lemonade hosted show ROOM202 (Live from Los Angeles) showed off his ability to throw down a non-stop party with crazy energy levels that the crowd couldn’t get enough of, and today we’ve been blessed with his ROOM202 EP. Inspired by the electro era of the 2010s, Knock2 captures the same infectious energy of his live shows and manages to create an infectious sonic wonderland of bangers that hit harder with each listen.

Take Knock2’s advice and listen to his ROOM202 EP to enjoy the absolute magic his EP brings below.

Knock2 – ROOM202 | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Knock2 Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Knock2 Turns Up The Heat With Sophomore EP ‘ROOM202’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend