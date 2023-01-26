Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Skrillex Teams Up With Bladee & Yung Lean For New Single “Real Spring”

Who else had four new January Skrillex releases on their 2023 bingo card? Today, seemingly out of nowhere, the Bangarang producer decided to drop off another impressive, pop-leaning single in “Real Spring.” As you’ll hear below, the track features decorated vocalists Bladee and Yung Lean and boasts Sonny’s signature uplifting and melodic production. It goes without saying that Skrill is gearing up to have a massive return this year and we’re totally here for it. Stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Skrillex, Bladee, Yung Lean | Stream

