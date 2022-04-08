LISTEN: Skrillex & Yung Lean Unleash Two New Collaborations, ‘Lips’ and ‘SummerTime Blood’

Skrillex is back on production duties, this time being enlisted by rapper Yung Lean for a handful of tracks off his new star-studded Stardust mixtape. For the first tune, ‘Lips,’ we hear Sonny deliver some infectious garage-influenced production for Lean to rap over, before we’re hit with ‘SummeTime Blood’ which showcases Skrillex’s signature pop and electronic production. See what we mean by streaming the tracks below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Yung Lean & Skrillex – Lips

Yung Lean, Skrillex, Bladee, Ecco2k – SummerTime Blood

