LISTEN: Knock2 Delivers First 2023 Release with Long-Awaited “Make U SWEAT!” Single

Ever since Knock2 opened his debut Room 202 set with this ID, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the official release. Now, the anticipated house record “Make U SWEAT!” is finally here, arriving as the first single off the San Diego’s artist upcoming sophomore EP. We’ve been loving this more melodic-influenced sound Knock2 has been incorporating lately and can’t help but think this year is going to be his. Stream the new tune via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Knock2 – Make U SWEAT! | Stream

